Welcome back everyone. In previous videos, we saw how to solve problems like two times three plus five, which were numbers and operations only. These are what we call numerical expressions. In this video, we're gonna talk about algebraic expressions which are a little bit different. And this is unfortunately the part of math where we're gonna start to mix up numbers with letters of the alphabet. And I know that sounds scary at first, but I promise I'm gonna break it down for you and I'm gonna show you that algebraic and numerical expressions are actually very similar. So first let's get started with some basic vocabulary here. What is an algebraic expression? Well, whereas something like two times three plus five was numbers and operations only in this case where we have two X plus five, we have numbers operations and these things called variables. This letter X is called a variable. And so an algebraic expression is really just a combination of numbers and variables and math operations. All right, this variable here, this letter X is just a letter that can represent any number. The idea here is that this X could be three, but it also could be negative two, it could be even zero, something like that. So it stands in place for any number. And the idea is that this value varies. That's why we call it a variable. And usually the letter that we'll use in this course is the letter X. But later on, we'll see some other variables as well. Now, let's keep going here. This number two that sort of sits in front of this X is called the coefficient. So a coefficient is just a number that goes and say attached to a variable. And when you see it in front, it means that it's multiplying a variable. All right. Now, unlike the X, this two doesn't change, it can't be a three or a negative two or a zero. So the value does not change for coefficients. And usually what you'll see is that coefficients go at the beginning of your algebraic expressions. Now, last but not least we have this five. And this five, unlike the two is a number that is without a variable, it's not attached to an X and just like the two, its value doesn't change this two. This five can't become a two or a negative three or something like that. And this is called a constant. All right. Now, uh constants are usually gonna be seen at the end of your algebraic expressions. But that's basically all there is to it, right? It's numbers operations and variables. That's what makes up an algebraic expression. Let's get some more practice here. So we can see what kinds of things are expressions versus what aren't. So, in our example here, we're going to determine which of the following are expressions and we're gonna identify coefficients and constants. All right, let's get started. So in part, a remember what we're looking for here is we're looking for numbers, operations and variables. We're gonna kind of go through that checklist here. So here I have a number which is four. I've also got an operation like a plus sign and I have a variable which is X. So is this an expression? It certainly is, it is an algebraic expression. Now, remember now we have to figure out coefficients and constants coefficients are numbers that multiply variables. So which one do you think it is, is it the four or is it the eight? Remember this four is attached to this sort of square root symbol of X? Um But it goes in front and it multiplies. So this thing is gonna be your coefficients and this constant and this eight tier that's by itself is not, does not, you know, isn't attached to a variable, it's by itself. So this is gonna be your constant. All right. So let's look at part B now, this three parentheses 14 plus five, divided by six. So I've definitely got numbers and I've definitely got operations like multiplication and division even what I don't have here. Is a variable. So because I have no variable in this expression, uh in this sort of thing over here, it's actually not gonna be an expression. This is just like a numerical expression. It's not algebraic. So let's move on now to part C, part C is two minus three xy. So we have numbers, we have symbols or operations like subtraction and even multiplication over here. And we've also got variables. In this case, we actually have two, we have X but we also have other letters like Y that can also be variables. So this definitely is an algebraic expression. Now, what's the coefficient, what's the constant? So what do you think it's the two or the negative three or the three that's over here? Well, hopefully, you realize that the three is the one that's attached to the variable. So this is gonna be your coefficients over here and this is gonna be your constant because it's off by itself without a variable. Now, you might be thinking, well, usually constants will go at the end and that's true. But this is actually a perfectly valid algebraic expression. Usually constants do go at the end and coefficients go at the beginning. But you can actually just see them in any order and this is perfectly fine. Last, but not least we have nine X equals 18. I have a number over here. And I also have multiplication. So that's a symbol and, and I also have a variable over here. So is this an algebraic expression? Well, it would be, except for this equals sign. And basically what you need to know here is that when expressions have an equals symbol between them, it actually forms what's called an equation. And all you need to know for right now is that equations are not actually considered algebraic expressions. We'll talk about them much later on. Um But this is actually just gonna be an equation. So it is not an expression anyway. So that's the basics. Uh Let's, let's keep moving on and thanks for watching.

