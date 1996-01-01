Welcome back, everyone. In the last couple of videos, we saw how to evaluate an algebraic expression. I could evaluate an expression like this by basically replacing letters with numbers. So if X was three, I just replace the X with three and so on with Y. But some problems are not gonna have you do that in some problems, you're gonna have to take a long complicated expression, something that might look like this and you're gonna have to write it in a simpler form and that's called a simplifying an algebraic expression. It's what I'm gonna show you how to do in this video. Basically by the end of this, I'm gonna show you a step by step process for how something like this expression actually just simplifies down to just a variable X. I'm gonna show you exactly how that works. Let's get started. The idea here is that we can take a long expression and write it in a simpler form and that just comes down to reducing the number of terms. So let's talk about what a term is. A term is basically just a part or a thing in your expression that's separated by A plus or a minus sign. So for example, we have five minus X plus three Y plus Y, there's a minus sign here. A plus sign and A plus sign. So all these four things here are these parts of my expression, those are all just terms and we can see here that some terms are actually just numbers only like five. Some of them are variables only like X and Y. And then some of them are actually just combinations of numbers and variables like three Y. All right. All these things are terms. Now two of these things are more similar than others. And what do I mean by that? The five and the X aren't similar because one's a number and one's a variable, the X and the Y are two different variables. But this three Y and this one Y over here, those are similar. And the way I like to think about this is you can imagine an X is kind of like an apple and a Y is kind of like a banana. This expression is saying you're gonna minus an apple plus three bananas plus another banana. It's like you're talking about the same thing. So these things here are called like terms the three Y and the Y and basically like terms are just terms that have the same variable, they both have Y to the same exponent or the same power, right? Not one's not Y squared or something like that. OK. So the whole idea is that I can take these things and because they're like terms, I can combine them. So basically what this expression becomes is it becomes five minus X. I can't combine those because they're not similar. But it's like I have three bananas and one banana. So I can combine that and just say, well, I just have four bananas. All right, that's the whole thing is that you're just gonna be combining these like terms. Now let me show you a step by step process for how to do that. Let's just get into our example. So I can show you how this works. So we're gonna simplify this algebraic expression here. We have two X plus three plus four and then parentheses X plus two. I'm gonna simplify this. Remember that means I want to reduce the number of terms. So the first thing you're gonna have to do in this is actually kind of follow some order of operations. I see this four that's on the outside of a parentheses. So the first thing you wanna do is you want to distribute constants and variables into parentheses. If you have any, you kind of have to like expand this expression before you can start collapsing and reducing it. So that's what you have to do. First, the four distributes into the X and the two and it just becomes four X plus eight. We've seen that before and I'll just rewrite the other terms over here. Uh This is two X. All right. So now what I, what I can see here is I have a term that has a two X and a term that has a four X and then I have a term that was just a three and an eight. So I've got some stuff that are variables and some things that are numbers here. All right. So that brings us to the second step. Um So we already distribute it. The second step is you're gonna group together the like terms and the way you group them together is you just write them next to each other. So what do I mean by this? I want to basically write the two X and the four X so that they're side by side. So what I have to do is I have to get the two X and I have to bring over the four X, but I have to bring over the sign that's in front. So in other words, I have to bring over the four X to bring that whole thing over and make sure that I'm keeping my signs correct. Um So then I have a plus three and then I have a plus eight over here. All right. So you're kind of just picking up these terms and repositioning them and you can do that because everything is added here. All right. So that's done. So notice how we have now the terms that are similar to each other next to each other. So that's, that's grouping. Now, that brings us to the last step, which is just combining like terms. And the way we combine like terms is just by adding and subtracting. It's kind of like what we did up here, we add three bananas and one banana into four bananas. Now we just do the same exact thing, right? So I could basically just say that this two X and this four X is like two apples and four apples. This basically just condenses down to six apples, right? Something like that. So that's the idea here. So I can combine those like terms, this becomes six X and I can combine the three and the eight because those are just numbers and this ends up being six X plus 11. And that's as far as I can go, I can't add six X and 11 because they're not like terms. It's like I'm adding on six apples to something that isn't an apple. So that is as far as you can go. And this is your simplified expression. This is how I take something that's four terms with parentheses and stuff like that. And we'll see that this actually just simplifies to a very simple expression with two terms. That's the whole thing guys. So let me know if you have any questions and I'll see you in the next video

