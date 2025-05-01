Graph the following on the same coordinate system.
(a) y = (x - 2)2
(b) y = (x + 1)2
(c) y = (x + 3)2
(d) How do these graphs differ from the graph of y = x2?
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=x2(x-5)(x+3)(x-1)
The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A certain right triangle has area 84 in.2. One leg of the triangle measures 1 in. less than the hypotenuse. Let x represent the length of the hypotenuse. Express the length of the leg mentioned above in terms of x. Give the domain of x.
Solve each problem. A comprehensive graph of ƒ(x)=x4-7x3+18x2-22x+12 is shown in the two screens, along with displays of the two real zeros. Find the two remaining nonreal complex zeros.
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient. f(x)=4x3+21x−1−2x+1
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient. f(x)=2+x