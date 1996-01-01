College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Equations and Inequalities
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
Use Interval Notation
Problem
When 4 times a number is subtracted from 5, the absolute value of the difference is at most 13. Use interval notation to express the set of all numbers that satisfy this condition.
Show Answer
Similar Solution
4m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Interval Notation
by ThinkwellVids
282 views
Using Interval Notation to Express Inequalities - Example 1
by patrickJMT
104 views
Using Interval Notation to Express Inequalities - Example 2
by patrickJMT
97 views
Interval Notation - A basic question!
by patrickJMT
106 views
Writing Compound Inequalities Using Interval Notation - Example 2
by patrickJMT
80 views
Drawing a Number Line to Match an Inequality
by patrickJMT
113 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.