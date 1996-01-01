College Algebra
2. Equations and Inequalities
Linear Inequalities and Absolute Value Inequalities
Find Intersections and Unions of Intervals
Problem
When 3 times a number is subtracted from 4, the absolute value of the difference is at least 5. Use interval notation to express the set of all numbers that satisfy this condition.
Similar Solution
