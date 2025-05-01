Exercises 107–109 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Factor: x3+3x2−x−3
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations1h 43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
Graph: f(x) = -2(x − 1)² (x + 3).
Key Concepts
Polynomial Function Structure
Zeros and Their Multiplicities
End Behavior of Polynomial Functions
Exercises 107–109 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Determine whether f(x)=x4−2x2+1 is even, odd, or neither. Describe the symmetry, if any, for the graph of f.
Graph the following on the same coordinate system.
(a) y = (x - 2)2
(b) y = (x + 1)2
(c) y = (x + 3)2
(d) How do these graphs differ from the graph of y = x2?
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=x2(x-5)(x+3)(x-1)
The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A certain right triangle has area 84 in.2. One leg of the triangle measures 1 in. less than the hypotenuse. Let x represent the length of the hypotenuse. Express the length of the leg mentioned above in terms of x. Give the domain of x.