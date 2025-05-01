Zeros and Their Multiplicities

The zeros of a polynomial are the values of x that make the function equal to zero. The multiplicity of a zero indicates how many times that root is repeated, affecting the graph's behavior at that point. Here, x = 1 is a root with multiplicity 2, causing the graph to touch and turn at this root, while x = -3 is a root with multiplicity 1, where the graph crosses the x-axis.