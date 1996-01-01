Everyone early in the course, when we studied exponents, we saw how to square a number and we saw something like four squared was equal to 16. But now what's gonna happen in problems is they'll give you the right side of the equation like 16. And they're gonna ask you for the left side, they're gonna ask you what number when I multiply it by itself gets me to 16. And to answer this question, we're gonna talk about square roots. Now you've probably seen square roots at some point in math classes before, but we're gonna go over it again because there's a few things that you should know. Let's go ahead and take a look. So basically, the idea is that squares and square roots are like opposites of each other. The reverse of squaring a number is taking the square root. So for example, if I were asked, what are the square roots of nine, I have to think of a number when I multiply it by itself, it gets me to nine. So let's try that. Is it gonna be one? Well, no, because one multiplied by itself is one. What about two? Now that just gets me four. But what about three, three if I multiply it by itself, you know, square it over here, I get to nine. But is that the only number that works for? Well, actually, no, because remember that negative three, if I square negative three, the negative sign cancels and I also just get to nine. So in other words, there's two numbers that when I multiply them by themselves, they get me to nine. And what that means is that nine has two square roots, three and negative three. This actually always works for positive real numbers. They always have two routes. There is a positive root like the three and textbooks sometimes call that the principal roots, but there's also the negative roots, the negative three. All right. So basically, if I start at nine and I want to go backwards and take the square roots, there's two possible solutions I have three and negative three. So how do we write that? Well, we use this little radical symbol over here, this little um this little symbol. And so if I go backwards from nine, I get to three or negative three. But notice how there's a problem here. So if there's two possible answers for the square root of nine, how do I know which one I'm talking about? Am I talking about three or negative three? Because sometimes in problems you'll just see a square root like this. How do you know which one it's talking about, basically, it comes down to the way that you write the notation. So what we do here is the radical symbol when it's written by itself, that means it's talking about the positive root. So if you just see radical nine by itself, it's just talking about the positive root of three. And to talk about the negative route, you have to stick a minus sign in front of that radical symbol. That means that now you're talking about the ne the the negative roots, which is the negative three. All right. So it's super important that you do that. Um Because what I learned when I was studying this stuff is that if you just have radical nine, you could sort of just write plus or minus three, but you can't do that. This is incorrect. And if you try to do this, you actually write this on a homework or something like that, you may get the wrong answer, right. So just be very, very careful. The notation is very important here. All right. And then uh what you also see sometimes is that if you want to talk about both of these at the same time, you'll see a little plus or minus in front of the radical. That just means that you're talking about plus and minus three. So both of them at the same time. So this is a little bit more efficient that way. All right. So that's all there is to it. So let's just actually go ahead and take a look at our first two problems here. If I want to evaluate this radical, I have radical 36. So in other words, I need to take the square to 36 and I need a number that multiplies by itself to get me 36. So let's just try. One squared is not gonna be that because that's just 12 squared is 43 squared is 94 squared, four times four is 16. So I have to keep going. I got five squared which is 25. That's still not it. And what about six squared? Well, six squared is equal to 36. So that means all of these are wrong answers. But this one's the right one I have six when I multiply it by itself gets me 36. So which one of them? But that also means that negative 36 I'm sorry, negative six also gets me to 36. So what's the answer here is that the positive? It the negative. Remember the radical is by itself. So this actually means it's just talking about six and it's not talking about both of them or the negative one. All right. So it's very important. What about the second one here? Now we see a negative that's in front of the radical symbol. That means it's talking about the negative roots of 36. So this answer is negative six over here. All right. So that's how to do those kinds of problems pretty straightforward. Let's take a look at this last one over here, which is now I have a negative, it's inside of the radical over here. All right. And to do this, we're actually going to talk about what happens when you get negatives inside of radicals because basically what that means is that you need to find a number and when you multiply it by itself gets you negative 36 or you know, in this case, negative nine, can I do that? Well, here what happens is if I try to do three, remember three squared is not negative nine, it's just positive nine. So that's not gonna work. And what about negative three? That's also not gonna work because if I took negative three and squared it, I, you know, uh I just got a positive nine. So in other words, that's not gonna work either because that just equals nine. So how do I take the square root of a negative number? It turns out you just can't do it, you can't do it because no matter what number you pick when you multiply it by itself, the negative just cancels out. Um And so what happens is all you need to know for right now is that whenever you see a negative that's inside of a radical, you just need to know that it's imaginary and we'll cover this later on. But that's all you need to know for now. So here's a good sort of like a memory tool to use when we saw negatives that were outside of radicals, that was perfectly fine. And that was OK. So for example, we saw a negative outside of radical nine or 36 that's perfectly fine. But if you see a negative inside, that means that it's imaginary. So outside is OK, but inside is imaginary. All right. So negative radical 36 over here perfectly fine. But the radical of negative 36 that's imaginary. All right. That's all you need to know for now. Anyway, folks, so that's all there is to it. Let me know if you have any questions. Thanks for watching.

