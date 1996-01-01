0. Review of Algebra
Radical Expressions
0. Review of Algebra
Radical Expressions
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Additional 5 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 15 of 15 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
In this Exercise Set, assume that all variables represent positive real numbers. In Exercises 1–10, add or subtract as indicated. _ _ 7√3 + 2√3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (y^2)(y^5) = y^7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. (c) ( 3x )^1/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. (−2)^6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. (d) ( 3x )^-1/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. (b) ( -3x )^-1/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. (a) ( -3x )^1/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, use radical notation to rewrite each expression. Simplify, if possible. (-27)^⅓
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, evaluate each expression, or state that the expression is not a real number. ___ -√ 36
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. (a) -3x^1/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. (d) 3x^1/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. (c) 3x^-1/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 4–6, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable. 6+2(x-8)³, for x=11
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, use radical notation to rewrite each expression. Simplify, if possible. -16^¼
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, evaluate each expression, or state that the expression is not a real number. ___ √-36
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √−25
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the product. √6 (4√6 - 3√2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, use the product rule to multiply. _ _ ⁴√9 ⋅ ⁴√3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, use radical notation to rewrite each expression. Simplify, if possible. (xy)^⅓
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, evaluate each expression, or state that the expression is not a real number. ____ √1/25
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the operation and/or simplify each of the following. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √50
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √144+25
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, use the product rule to multiply. __ ___ √5x ⋅ √11y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (m^2/3)(m^1/3) = m^2/9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. _____ x = √6x + 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the product. ³√3 (³√6 + 7 ³√4)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, use radical notation to rewrite each expression. Simplify, if possible. (2xy³)^⅕
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, evaluate each expression, or state that the expression is not a real number. ____ -√9/16
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the operation and/or simplify each of the following. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 3√xy - 8√xy
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √25−√16
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the operation and/or simplify each of the following. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (2 + √3) (2 - √3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, use the product rule to multiply. ___ __ ⁴√6x² ⋅ ⁴√3x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. a. 5^-3 b. -5^-3 c. (-5)^-3 d. -(-5)^-3 A. 125 B. -125 C. 1/125 D. -1/125
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. _____ √2x + 1 = x - 7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the product. ³√x (³√24x² - ³√x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Rewrite each expression without the absolute value bars. |√2-1|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In this Exercise Set, assume that all variables represent positive real numbers. In Exercises 1–10, add or subtract as indicated. _ _ _ _ 6√7 - ³√x + 2√7 + 5³√x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, use radical notation to rewrite each expression. Simplify, if possible. 81^3/2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, evaluate each expression, or state that the expression is not a real number. ____ √0.81
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, multiply using the product rule. (5x³y⁴)(20x⁷y⁸)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √(−17)^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, use the product rule to multiply. ___ ___ √x+6 ⋅ √x-6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. _____ x = √3x + 7 - 3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the product. (7 + √2) (8 + √2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–28, add or subtract as indicated. You will need to simplify terms to identify the like radicals. _ __ √5 + √20
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 2^2⋅2^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, multiply using the product rule. (-3x⁴y⁰z)(-7xyz³)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, use the product rule to multiply. ___ _____ ⁶√x-5 ⋅ ⁶√(x-5)⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. _____ 3x - √3x + 7 = -5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the product. (4 + √5) (10 - 3√5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–28, add or subtract as indicated. You will need to simplify terms to identify the like radicals. __ __ 5√12 + √75
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. _____ _____ √6x + 2 = √5x + 3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the product. (7 - 2√7) (5 - 3√7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–28, add or subtract as indicated. You will need to simplify terms to identify the like radicals. ___ ___ 5√45x - 2√20x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. (3^3)^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. √10x⋅√ 8x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–28, add or subtract as indicated. You will need to simplify terms to identify the like radicals. __ __ 3³√24 + ³√81
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 3^8/3^4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, use radical notation to rewrite each expression. Simplify, if possible. (xy)^4/7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–20, evaluate each expression, or state that the expression is not a real number. ______ √16 − 25
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 2^3/2^7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–24, divide using the quotient rule. 50x²y⁷/5xy⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–38, rewrite each expression with rational exponents. _ √7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. √6x⋅√3x^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. x^−2y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 15–24, divide using the quotient rule. -56a^12b^10c^8/7ab^2c^4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–38, rewrite each expression with rational exponents. _ ∛5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. ____ ____ √x - 4 + √x + 4 = 4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the product. (√2 + √7)²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 1–3. (6^4)^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–34, use the zero-exponent rule to simplify each expression. 6⁰
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–38, rewrite each expression with rational exponents. ___ ⁵√11x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. ____ 2√x - 3 + 4 = x + 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the product. (√2x - √y)²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 1–3. (-2x^5)^5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–28, add or subtract as indicated. You will need to simplify terms to identify the like radicals. ______ ___ √4x - 12 + √x-3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent posi-tive real numbers. -5z^2/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–38, rewrite each expression with rational exponents. __ √x³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. (3x - 6)¹/³ + 5 = 8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the product. (√6 + √2) (√6 - √2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 1–3. -(2x^0y^4)^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–28, add or subtract as indicated. You will need to simplify terms to identify the like radicals. ___ ___ 4³√x⁴y² + 5x³√xy²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent posi-tive real numbers. p^5/4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. x^−5⋅x^10
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. (2x + 3)¹/⁴ + 7 = 10
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the product. (3 - 5√2) (3 + 5√2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 1–3. (p^4/q)^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–44, simplify using the quotient rule. _____ √19/25
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent posi-tive real numbers. (5r + 3t)^4/7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0. √24x^4/√3x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent posi-tive real numbers. ⁵√ k²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, multiply as indicated. If possible, simplify any radical expressions that appear in the product. (4√3 + 3√2) (4√3 - 3√2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 1–3. (-5n^4/r^2)^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–44, simplify using the quotient rule. _____ ³√11/64
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0. √500x^3/√10x^−1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. (x - 2)¹/² + 8 = 6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (x^11)^5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 1–3. -(x^3y^5/z)^0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent posi-tive real numbers. -3 √5p³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–34, use the zero-exponent rule to simplify each expression. (13y)⁰
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–44, simplify using the quotient rule. _______ √x²/144y¹²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent posi-tive real numbers. -m √2y⁵
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–44, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 8√5+11√5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. ____ _____ √x + 2 + √3x + 7 = 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–38, express the function, f, in simplified form. Assume that x can be any real number. _______ f(x) = √81(x-2)²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 3. a. 6^0 b. -6^0 c. (-6)^0 d. -(-6)^0 A. 0 B. 1 C. -1 D. 6 E. -6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. x^14/x^7
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–52, write each expression with positive exponents only. Then simplify, if possible. 3⁻²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–38, rewrite each expression with rational exponents. ____ (⁶√7xy² ) ⁵
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–44, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 4√13x−6√13x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. 2(x - 1)¹/³ = (x² + 2x)¹/³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–38, express the function, f, in simplified form. Assume that x can be any real number. _______ f(x) = ³√48(x-2)³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–52, write each expression with positive exponents only. Then simplify, if possible. (-5)⁻²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–38, rewrite each expression with rational exponents. __ 2x ³√y²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–38, solve each radical equation. (x - 2)¹/⁴ = (3x - 8)¹/⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. x^30/x^−10
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–38, express the function, f, in simplified form. Assume that x can be any real number. ___________ f(x) = √5x² - 10x + 5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–44, add or subtract terms whenever possible. √50x−√8x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–52, write each expression with positive exponents only. Then simplify, if possible. -5⁻²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–54, rewrite each expression with a positive rational exponent. Simplify, if possible. 49^-½
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Example 4. -5^-4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–60, simplify by factoring. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real numbers and no radicands involve negative quantities raised to even powers. __ √x⁵
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (−4/x)^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–52, write each expression with positive exponents only. Then simplify, if possible. x²y⁻³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–54, rewrite each expression with a positive rational exponent. Simplify, if possible. 27^-⅓
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Example 4. (1/3)^-2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–60, simplify by factoring. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real numbers and no radicands involve negative quantities raised to even powers. ___ √x⁶y⁷
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–44, simplify using the quotient rule. ______ ⁴√13y⁷/x¹²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–54, rewrite each expression with a positive rational exponent. Simplify, if possible. 16^-¾
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 33–44, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 3√8−√32+3√72−√75
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Example 4. (4x)^-2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–44, simplify using the quotient rule. _______ ⁵√64x¹⁴/y¹⁵
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (3x^4)(2x^7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Example 4. 4x^-2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–66, divide and, if possible, simplify. ___ √200 √10
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √7 • √28
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Example 4. -a^-3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 47 - 49, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 7√5 + 13√5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–66, divide and, if possible, simplify. __ ³√54 ³√2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 10 ----- ³√5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–60, simplify by factoring. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real numbers and no radicands involve negative quantities raised to even powers. _____ ³√x³y¹⁷z²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 47 - 49, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 4√72 - 2√48
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–52, write each expression with positive exponents only. Then simplify, if possible. x⁻²/y⁻⁵
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–60, simplify by factoring. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real numbers and no radicands involve negative quantities raised to even powers. ______ ³√32x⁹y¹⁷
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–52, write each expression with positive exponents only. Then simplify, if possible. a⁻⁴b⁷/c⁻³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–54, rewrite each expression with a positive rational exponent. Simplify, if possible. (2xy)^-7/10
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ⁵√x² • ⁵√x³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–60, simplify by factoring. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real numbers and no radicands involve negative quantities raised to even powers. _____ ³√(x+y)⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–54, rewrite each expression with a positive rational exponent. Simplify, if possible. 5xz^-⅓
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–58, simplify each expression using the power rule. (x⁶)¹⁰
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∜ m² • ∜ m²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 5 ³√ ----- y²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–60, simplify by factoring. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real numbers and no radicands involve negative quantities raised to even powers. ___ ⁵√y¹⁸
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 5 and 6. y^8/y^12
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–58, find the indicated function values for each function. ___ f(x) = ³√x−1; f(28), f(9), f(0), f(−63)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–58, simplify each expression using the power rule. (b⁴)⁻³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 5 and 6. 6^4/6^-2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. 3^¾ ⋅ 3^¼
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √14 • √3pqr
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number. ³√8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–66, divide and, if possible, simplify. ______ √54a⁷b¹¹ √3a⁻⁴b⁻²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–58, find the indicated function values for each function. ____ g(x) = −³√8x−8; g(2), g(1), g(0)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–58, simplify each expression using the power rule. (7⁻⁴)⁻⁵
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 5 and 6. 4r^-3/6r^-6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. 16^¾ 16^¼
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∛ 7x • ∛ 2y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–66, divide and, if possible, simplify. ____ √50xy 2√2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. 10x^4 y^9/30x^12 y^−3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 3 ³√ ------- xy²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–72, simplify each expression using the products-to-powers rule. (4x)³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √9/25
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 5 and 6. 16m^-5n^4/12m^2n^-3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. x^½ ⋅ x^⅓
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number. ⁴√−16
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–66, divide and, if possible, simplify. ______ ³√250x⁵y³ ³√2x³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (3x^4/y)^−3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 5 ------- ⁴√x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. x^⅘ x^⅕
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. - ∛5/8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 58 - 62. 4∛16 + 5∛2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 5 and 6. -4r^-2(r^4)^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–66, divide and, if possible, simplify. ______ ⁵√96x¹²y¹¹ ⁵√3x²y⁻²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 58 - 62. ∜(32x^5)/∜(16x) (Assume that x > 0.)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 10 ---------- ⁵√16x²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∜m/n⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number. ⁵√(−3)^5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. (3a^−5 b^2/12a^3 b^−4)^0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 5 and 6. (5a^-1)^4(a^2)^-3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–66, divide and, if possible, simplify. _______ ³√x²+7x+12 ³√x+3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–64, rationalize each denominator. 3xy² ----------- ⁵√8xy³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–82, multiply and simplify. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real numbers and no radicands involve negative quantities raised to even powers. __ ___ √8x ⋅ √10y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 5 and 6. (p^-2)^0/5p^-4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–76, find the indicated root, or state that the expression is not a real number. ___ ⁴√−16
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 55–66, or indicate that the root is not a real number. ⁶√1/64
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–74, simplify each radical expression and then rationalize the denominator. 25 --------- √5x²y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 5 and 6. (3pq)q^2/6p^2q^4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–76, find the indicated root, or state that the expression is not a real number. ___ ⁵√−1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–72, simplify each expression using the products-to-powers rule. (-3x⁻²)⁻³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∜∛2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–74, simplify each radical expression and then rationalize the denominator. 150a³ - √ ---------- b⁵
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–82, multiply and simplify. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real numbers and no radicands involve negative quantities raised to even powers. ___ _____ √5xy ⋅ √10xy²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ⁵√∛9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 5 and 6. 4a^5(a^-1)^3/(a^-2)^-2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–76, find the indicated root, or state that the expression is not a real number. ___ ⁶√−1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–72, simplify each expression using the products-to-powers rule. (5x³y⁻⁴)⁻²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. (2x^⅕)⁵
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–74, simplify each radical expression and then rationalize the denominator. 5m⁴n⁶ √ ------------- 15m³n⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–82, multiply and simplify. Assume that all variables in a radicand represent positive real numbers and no radicands involve negative quantities raised to even powers. __ _ 3√15 ⋅ 5√6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–76, find the indicated root, or state that the expression is not a real number. ___ −⁴√256
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–72, simplify each expression using the products-to-powers rule. (-2x⁻⁵y⁴z²)⁻⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. (25x⁴y⁶)^½
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √192
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–76, find the indicated root, or state that the expression is not a real number. __ ⁶√64
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. (x^½y^-⅗)^½
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 73–84, simplify each expression using the quotients-to-powers rule. (2/x)⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 67–74, if possible. ⁵√64x^6/⁵√2x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–74, simplify each radical expression and then rationalize the denominator. 15 ------------ ³√-27x⁴y¹¹
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛250
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. 3^½ ⋅ 3^¾ 3^¼
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 73–84, simplify each expression using the quotients-to-powers rule. (x³/5)²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–82, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 4⁵√2+3⁵√2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. - ∜243
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–92, rationalize each denominator. Simplify, if possible. 15 ---------- √6 + 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–78, use properties of rational exponents to simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. (3y^¼)³ y^1/12
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 73–84, simplify each expression using the quotients-to-powers rule. (- 3x/y)⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–90, simplify each expression. Include absolute value bars where necessary. __ ³√x³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -9 ⁵√243
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–92, rationalize each denominator. Simplify, if possible. 17 ---------- √10 - 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after simplifying, write the answer in radical notation. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. __ ⁸√x²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–90, simplify each expression. Include absolute value bars where necessary. __ ⁴√y⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–82, add or subtract terms whenever possible. ³√54xy^3−y³√128x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–92, rationalize each denominator. Simplify, if possible. 12 ------------ √7 + √3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(16 (-2)⁴ (2)⁸)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II. See Example 8. a. (4/9)^3/2 b. (4/9)^-3/2 c. -(9/4)^3/2 d. -(9/4)^-3/2 A. 27/8 B. -27/8 C. 8/27 D. -8/27
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after simplifying, write the answer in radical notation. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. ___ ³√8a⁶
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–90, simplify each expression. Include absolute value bars where necessary. ____ ³√−8x³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–92, rationalize each denominator. Simplify, if possible. √b ---------- √a - √b
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–82, add or subtract terms whenever possible. √3+³√15
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive real numbers. See Examples 8 and 9. 8^2/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after simplifying, write the answer in radical notation. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. _____ ⁵√x¹⁰y¹⁵
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–90, simplify each expression. Include absolute value bars where necessary. ____ ³√(−5)³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √24m⁶n⁵
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. x³/x⁹
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜(x⁴ + y⁴)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(27 + a³)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. 20x³/-5x⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁹√5³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁶√11³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 83–90, evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 16^(−6/2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁸√5⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–92, rationalize each denominator. Simplify, if possible. 2√6 + √5 -------------- 3√6 - √5
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁶√x¹⁸y²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive real numbers. See Examples 8 and 9. (3^1/2)(3^3/2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after simplifying, write the answer in radical notation. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. ____ ⁹√x⁶y³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive real numbers. See Examples 8 and 9. (64^5/3)/(64^4/3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 93–104, rationalize each numerator. Simplify, if possible. 5 √ --- 3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁹√∜7³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 91–100, simplify using properties of exponents. (x^2/3)^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive real numbers. See Examples 8 and 9. (y^7/3)(y^-4/3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 8√(2x) - √(8x) + √(72x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. (2a⁵)(-3a⁻⁷)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 93–104, rationalize each numerator. Simplify, if possible. ³√2x ³√y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive real numbers. See Examples 8 and 9. (k^1/3)/(k^2/3)(k^-1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 3√72m² - 5√32m² - 3√18m²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after simplifying, write the answer in radical notation. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. ___ __ ⁴√a²b ⋅ ³√ab
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. (-¼x⁻⁴y⁵z⁻¹)(-12x⁻³y⁻¹z⁴)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive real numbers. See Examples 8 and 9. (z^3/4)/(z^5/4)(z^-2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 93–104, rationalize each numerator. Simplify, if possible. √x + 4 √x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive real numbers. See Examples 8 and 9. (x^1/4y^2/5)^20/x^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 2∛3 + 4∛24 - ∛81
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after simplifying, write the answer in radical notation. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. _ ⁴√x ⁵√x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. 6x²/2x⁻⁸
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 93–104, rationalize each numerator. Simplify, if possible. √a - √b √a + √b
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜32 + 3∜2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after simplifying, write the answer in radical notation. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. __ ³√y² ⁶√y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. x⁻⁷/x³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 101–108, simplify by reducing the index of the radical. ⁴√7^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 2∛16 + ∛54
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after simplifying, write the answer in radical notation. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. __ ⁴√√x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. 30x²y⁵/-6x⁸y⁻³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 103–110, insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement. |−20| □ |−50|
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 3x∛xy² - 2∛8x⁴y²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 79–112, use rational exponents to simplify each expression. If rational exponents appear after simplifying, write the answer in radical notation. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. ____ √√x²y
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. -24a³b⁻⁵c⁵/-3a⁻⁶b⁻⁴c⁻⁷
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 105–110, use an associative property to write an algebraic expression equivalent to each expression and simplify. 4+(6+x)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all vari-ables represent positive real numbers. See Examples 8 and 9. (z^1/3z^-2/3z^1/6)/(z^-1/6)^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 103–110, insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement. 30/40−3/4 □ 14/15⋅15/14
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 107–114, simplify each exponential expression. Assume that variables represent nonzero real numbers. (x^−2 y)^−3/(x^2 y^−1)^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. q/2-r/3 / 3p/4+q/8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 101–108, simplify by reducing the index of the radical. ⁹√x^6 y^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 101–108, simplify by reducing the index of the radical. ¹²√x^4y^8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. -(p+2)²-3r / 2-q
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛64xy² + ∛27x⁴y⁵
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 107–114, simplify each exponential expression. Assume that variables represent nonzero real numbers. (3x−4 y z−7)(3x)−3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 111–114, simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. (49x^−2y^4)^−1/2(xy^1/2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜81x⁶y³ - ∜16x¹⁰y³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 111–114, simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. (x^−5/4y^1/3x^−3/4)^−6
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 5√6 + 2√10
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. (x⁻⁵y⁸/3)⁻⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 107–114, simplify each exponential expression. Assume that variables represent nonzero real numbers. (2^−1x^−3y^−1)^−2(2x^−6y^4)^−2(9x^3y^−3)^0/(2x^−4y^−6)^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √6(3 + √7)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 85–116, simplify each exponential expression. (20a⁻³b⁴c⁵/-2a⁻⁵b⁻²c)⁻²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 4√3(√7 - 2√11)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 117–124, simplify each exponential expression. 9y⁴/x⁻² + (x⁻¹/y²)⁻²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (√2 + 3) (√2 - 3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Make Sense? In Exercises 119–122, determine whether each statement makes sense or does not make sense, and explain your reasoning. ____ ⁴√(−8)⁴ cannot be positive 8 because the power and the index cancel each other.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 117–124, simplify each exponential expression. (3x⁴/y⁻⁴)⁻¹(2x/y²)³
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (∛11 - 1) (∛11² + ∛11 +1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 117–124, simplify each exponential expression. (-4x³y⁻⁵)⁻²(2x⁻⁸y⁻⁵)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 117–124, simplify each exponential expression. (2x²y⁴)⁻¹(4xy³)⁻³ / (x²y)⁻⁵(x³y²)⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (3√2 + √3) (2√3 - √2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 5/√2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Between which two consecutive integers is -√26? Do not use a calculator.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛2/3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜2/25
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √2/3x
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √(x⁵y³)/z²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛8/x⁴
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (∛mn • ∛m²) / ∛n²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (-4 /∛3 ) + (1/∛24) - ( 2/∛81)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ( 5/∛2) - ( 2/∛16) + (1/∛54)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. 1/(2 + √5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. (√7 - 1) / (2√7 + 4√2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. (p - 4) / (√p + 2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. 3m / 2 + (√m + n)
Has a video solution.
Showing 391 of 391 practice