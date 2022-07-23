Rewrite 4-5x-x2+6x3 in descending powers of x.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations1h 43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
6:19 minutes
Problem 34
Textbook Question
Graph each polynomial function. Factor first if the polynomial is not in factored form. ƒ(x)=x2(x-5)(x+3)(x-1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given polynomial function: \(f(x) = x^2 (x - 5)(x + 3)(x - 1)\).
Since the polynomial is already factored, note the roots by setting each factor equal to zero: \(x^2 = 0\), \(x - 5 = 0\), \(x + 3 = 0\), and \(x - 1 = 0\).
Solve each equation to find the zeros of the function: \(x = 0\) (with multiplicity 2), \(x = 5\), \(x = -3\), and \(x = 1\).
Determine the behavior of the graph at each zero, especially noting that \(x=0\) has multiplicity 2, which means the graph touches the x-axis and turns around at this point, while the other zeros with multiplicity 1 cross the x-axis.
Choose test points in each interval determined by the zeros to find the sign of \(f(x)\) in those intervals, then sketch the graph accordingly, considering the end behavior based on the leading term when the polynomial is expanded.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Functions
A polynomial function is an expression consisting of variables and coefficients combined using addition, subtraction, multiplication, and non-negative integer exponents. Understanding the degree and leading term helps predict the general shape and end behavior of the graph.
Recommended video:
06:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Factoring Polynomials
Factoring involves rewriting a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials or factors. This process reveals the roots or zeros of the function, which correspond to the x-intercepts on the graph, making it easier to plot the function accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials
Graphing Polynomial Functions
Graphing involves plotting key points such as zeros, determining the multiplicity of roots to understand the behavior at intercepts, and analyzing end behavior based on the leading term. This helps visualize the shape and important features of the polynomial.
Recommended video:
05:25
Graphing Polynomial Functions
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
817
views
Textbook Question
Graph the following on the same coordinate system.
(a) y = (x - 2)2
(b) y = (x + 1)2
(c) y = (x + 3)2
(d) How do these graphs differ from the graph of y = x2?
7
views
Textbook Question
The following exercises are geometric in nature and lead to polynomial models. Solve each problem. A certain right triangle has area 84 in.2. One leg of the triangle measures 1 in. less than the hypotenuse. Let x represent the length of the hypotenuse. Express the length of the leg mentioned above in terms of x. Give the domain of x.
81
views
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. A comprehensive graph of ƒ(x)=x4-7x3+18x2-22x+12 is shown in the two screens, along with displays of the two real zeros. Find the two remaining nonreal complex zeros.
28
views