Introduction to Exponential Functions Practice Problems
Use a calculator to approximate the value of the following number to four decimal places.
51.7
Complete the sentence by filling in the blank. If f(x) = 12x, then f(3) =____ and f(-3) = _____.
The graph of an exponential function is shown. Which of the following function represents the graph?
Use a calculator to approximate the value of the following number to five decimal places.
6- 2.3
Use a calculator to approximate the value of the following number to four decimal places.
e1.9
Consider the functions f(x) = 2x and g(x) = -2x. Apply transformations on the graph of f in constructing the graph of g. Graph the asymptotes and identify their equations. Then, use the graph to determine the domain and range of both functions.
Dianne wants to invest her $3000 on a bank. Bank A offers 1.2% compounded monthly and Bank B offers 1.65% compounded semiannually. Which bank will give her a greater amount after 7 years? Use compound interest formulas.
Graph the following function by constructing a table of values. You may use a graphing utility to check your graph: f(x) = 2x
Graph the following function by constructing a table of values. You may use a graphing utility to check your graph: f(x) = (7/4)x
Determine g(1) for g(x) = (1/9)x. Approximate the answer to the nearest thousandth if required.
Graph the following function by constructing a table of values. You may use a graphing utility to check your graph: f(x) = (0.2)x
An exponential function's graph is presented. From the list of available functions, pick one for the graph.
Determine g(7/4) for g(x) = (1/9)x. Approximate the answer to the nearest thousandth if required.
An exponential function's graph is presented. From the list of available functions, pick one for the graph.
Graph f(x) = 5x to start. After that, graph the provided function using transformations of this graph. Graph the asymptotes and provide equations. Find the function's domain and range using the graphs.
g(x) = 5x +3
Determine g(-0.59) for g(x) = (1/9)x. Approximate the answer to the nearest thousandth if required.
Graph f(x) = 3x to start. After that, graph the provided function using transformations of this graph. Graph the asymptotes and provide equations. Find the function's domain and range using the graphs.
g(x) = 3x -2 +4
Graph f(x) = 9x to start. After that, graph the provided function using transformations of this graph. Graph the asymptotes and provide equations. Find the function's domain and range using the graphs.
g(x) = -9x
The graph of f(x) = ex is shown in the figure. To graph the given function, use the transformations of this graph. Give the asymptotes' equations. Find the domain and range of the function using the graphs.
g(x) = ex +15
The graph of f(x) = ex is shown in the figure. To graph the given function, use the transformations of this graph. Give the asymptotes' equations. Find the domain and range of the function using the graphs.
g(x) = ex -9 +3
The graph of f(x) = ex is shown in the figure. To graph the given function, use the transformations of this graph. Give the asymptotes' equations. Find the domain and range of the function using the graphs.
g(x) = 13ex
The graph of f(x) = ex is shown in the figure. To graph the given function, use the transformations of this graph. Give the asymptotes' equations. Find the domain and range of the function using the graphs.
g(x) = e7x +12
Use the same rectangular coordinate system to show the graphs of functions f and g. For every asymptote, graph it and provide the equations.
f(x) = 8x and g(x) = (1/512)∙8x
Use the same rectangular coordinate system to show the graphs of functions f and g. For every asymptote, graph it and provide the equations.
f(x) = (1/5)x and g(x) = (1/5)x-3 + 26
Use the compound interest formula A = P(1 + r/n)nt to solve the problem. If $8000 is deposited to an account with an interest rate of 1.18% compounded quarterly, what is its value after 10 years?
Use the compound interest formula A =Pert to solve the problem. If $8000 is deposited to an account with an interest rate of 1.18% compounded continuously, what is its value after 10 years?
Use the compound interest formula A = P(1 + r/n)nt to solve the problem. If $8000 is deposited to an account with an interest rate of 1.18% compounded semiannually, what is its value after 10 years?
If you have $18,000 to deposit, which will give you larger return after 5 years: 0.84% compounded quarterly or 0.81% compounded continuously?
Graph the following functions in the same Cartesian coordinate system and find their point of intersection: f(x) = 4x + 1 and g(x) = 4-x + 1
Given the function g(x) = 3x. Draw the graph of the function and its inverse in the same cartesian plane.