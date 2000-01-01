Stoichiometry Calculator
Need to figure out how much product forms from a reaction? Our Stoichiometry Calculator makes it easy — just enter your balanced equation, select the known and target species, and instantly convert between moles, grams, and particles with step-by-step guidance.
Background
Stoichiometry relates the amounts of reactants and products using the coefficients of a balanced chemical equation. This calculator converts a known quantity (moles, mass, or particles) of one species into the corresponding quantity of another species by applying the mole ratio from the balanced equation. Enter a balanced equation, choose the known and target species, specify the known amount type and value, and get the target amount with a clear step-by-step result.
In simple words, stoichiometry is the “recipe” of chemistry—it tells you how much of each ingredient (reactant) you need and how much product you’ll get. Whether you are converting between grams, moles, or even number of molecules, the method always relies on the balanced chemical equation.
How to use stoichiometry calculator
1) Enter a balanced chemical equation (include coefficients).
2) Choose the known and target species from the dropdowns.
3) Select the known amount type (moles, mass, or particles) and enter its value. If you choose mass, provide the known species’ molar mass.
4) Select the target quantity type. If mass, provide the target’s molar mass.
5) Click Calculate Stoichiometry.
Key Points
- Mole ratios come from the balanced equation’s coefficients.
- Convert the known amount to moles, apply the mole ratio, then convert to the desired unit.
- Use particles = moles × 6.022×10²³ (Avogadro’s number).
Formula & Equation Used
From a balanced equation, the mole ratio is given by coefficients:
- n: moles, ν: stoichiometric coefficient
- mass = moles × molar mass
- particles = moles × NA (6.022×10²³)
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Problem 1:
How many grams of H2O form from 5.00 g H2 (excess O2)?
Solution:
- Balanced: 2 H2 + O2 = 2 H2O
- Moles H2 = 5.00 g ÷ 2.016 g/mol = 2.480 mol
- Mole ratio H2 → H2O = 2:2 ⇒ n(H2O) = 2.480 mol
- Mass H2O = 2.480 mol × 18.015 g/mol = 44.7 g
Problem 2:
How many liters of CO2 (at STP) are produced from 10.0 g of CaCO3 when it decomposes completely?
Solution:
- Balanced: CaCO3 → CaO + CO2
- Moles CaCO3 = 10.0 g ÷ 100.09 g/mol = 0.0999 mol
- Mole ratio CaCO3 → CO2 = 1:1 ⇒ n(CO2) = 0.0999 mol
- At STP, 1 mol gas = 22.4 L ⇒ Volume CO2 = 0.0999 mol × 22.4 L/mol = 2.24 L
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How do you calculate moles from grams?
Divide the mass of the substance (in grams) by its molar mass (g/mol).
Q: What is molar mass?
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, usually measured in g/mol. It equals the atomic or molecular weight from the periodic table.
Q: Why are moles important in chemistry?
Moles connect measurable amounts (grams) to the actual number of atoms, molecules, or ions. They are the foundation for stoichiometry and chemical equations.