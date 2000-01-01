Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Back to list of calculatorsBack

Enter values to calculate stoichiometry:

Known Quantity Type:

Select Species

    Target Quantity Type:

    Result:

    No results yet. Enter the required values above.

    How to use stoichiometry calculator

    1) Enter a balanced chemical equation (include coefficients).
    2) Choose the known and target species from the dropdowns.
    3) Select the known amount type (moles, mass, or particles) and enter its value. If you choose mass, provide the known species’ molar mass.
    4) Select the target quantity type. If mass, provide the target’s molar mass.
    5) Click Calculate Stoichiometry.

    Key Points

    • Mole ratios come from the balanced equation’s coefficients.
    • Convert the known amount to moles, apply the mole ratio, then convert to the desired unit.
    • Use particles = moles × 6.022×10²³ (Avogadro’s number).

    Formula & Equation Used

    From a balanced equation, the mole ratio is given by coefficients:

    ntarget = nknown × νtarget νknown
    • n: moles, ν: stoichiometric coefficient
    • mass = moles × molar mass
    • particles = moles × NA (6.022×10²³)

    Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

    Problem 1:

    How many grams of H2O form from 5.00 g H2 (excess O2)?

    Solution:

    1. Balanced: 2 H2 + O2 = 2 H2O
    2. Moles H2 = 5.00 g ÷ 2.016 g/mol = 2.480 mol
    3. Mole ratio H2 → H2O = 2:2 ⇒ n(H2O) = 2.480 mol
    4. Mass H2O = 2.480 mol × 18.015 g/mol = 44.7 g

    Problem 2:

    How many liters of CO2 (at STP) are produced from 10.0 g of CaCO3 when it decomposes completely?

    Solution:

    1. Balanced: CaCO3 → CaO + CO2
    2. Moles CaCO3 = 10.0 g ÷ 100.09 g/mol = 0.0999 mol
    3. Mole ratio CaCO3 → CO2 = 1:1 ⇒ n(CO2) = 0.0999 mol
    4. At STP, 1 mol gas = 22.4 L ⇒ Volume CO2 = 0.0999 mol × 22.4 L/mol = 2.24 L

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Q: How do you calculate moles from grams?

    Divide the mass of the substance (in grams) by its molar mass (g/mol).

    Q: What is molar mass?

    Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, usually measured in g/mol. It equals the atomic or molecular weight from the periodic table.

    Q: Why are moles important in chemistry?

    Moles connect measurable amounts (grams) to the actual number of atoms, molecules, or ions. They are the foundation for stoichiometry and chemical equations.

    Stoichiometry
    3. Chemical Reactions
    7 problems
    Topic
    Jules
    Balancing Chemical Equations
    3. Chemical Reactions
    7 problems
    Topic
    Jules
    Limiting Reagent
    3. Chemical Reactions
    7 problems
    Topic
    Jules
    Percent Yield
    3. Chemical Reactions
    5 problems
    Topic
    Jules
    Mass Percent
    3. Chemical Reactions
    7 problems
    Topic
    Jules
    Solutions
    6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
    9 problems
    Topic
    LauraGarcia
    Solution Stoichiometry
    6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
    7 problems
    Topic
    Jules
    Redox Reactions
    6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
    7 problems
    Topic
    Jules
    Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
    6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
    4 problems
    Topic
    Jules
    Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
    6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
    3 problems
    Topic
    Jules
    Gas Stoichiometry
    7. Gases
    7 problems
    Topic
    Jules
    Standard Temperature and Pressure
    7. Gases
    6 problems
    Topic
    Jules
    Mole Concept
    2. Atoms & Elements
    7 problems
    Topic
    Jules
    Calculating Molar Mass
    2. Atoms & Elements
    5 problems
    Topic
    Jules
    Law of Conservation of Mass
    2. Atoms & Elements
    4 problems
    Topic
    ErnestBlazevic
    3. Chemical Reactions - Part 1 of 3
    5 topics 13 problems
    Chapter
    Jules
    3. Chemical Reactions - Part 2 of 3
    6 topics 13 problems
    Chapter
    Jules
    3. Chemical Reactions - Part 3 of 3
    5 topics 13 problems
    Chapter
    Jules
    6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 1 of 3
    6 topics 13 problems
    Chapter
    Jules
    6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 2 of 3
    6 topics 12 problems
    Chapter
    Jules
    6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 3 of 3
    5 topics 12 problems
    Chapter
    Jules
    7. Gases - Part 1 of 4
    5 topics 14 problems
    Chapter
    Jules
    7. Gases - Part 2 of 4
    5 topics 13 problems
    Chapter
    Jules
    7. Gases - Part 3 of 4
    5 topics 13 problems
    Chapter
    Jules
    7. Gases - Part 4 of 4
    5 topics 13 problems
    Chapter
    Jules
    2. Atoms & Elements - Part 1 of 4
    6 topics 14 problems
    Chapter
    Jules
    2. Atoms & Elements - Part 2 of 4
    6 topics 14 problems
    Chapter
    Jules
    2. Atoms & Elements - Part 3 of 4
    6 topics 14 problems
    Chapter
    Jules
    2. Atoms & Elements - Part 4 of 4
    5 topics 14 problems
    Chapter
    Jules