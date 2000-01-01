Stoichiometry Calculator

Need to figure out how much product forms from a reaction? Our Stoichiometry Calculator makes it easy — just enter your balanced equation, select the known and target species, and instantly convert between moles, grams, and particles with step-by-step guidance.

Background

Stoichiometry relates the amounts of reactants and products using the coefficients of a balanced chemical equation. This calculator converts a known quantity (moles, mass, or particles) of one species into the corresponding quantity of another species by applying the mole ratio from the balanced equation. Enter a balanced equation, choose the known and target species, specify the known amount type and value, and get the target amount with a clear step-by-step result.

In simple words, stoichiometry is the “recipe” of chemistry—it tells you how much of each ingredient (reactant) you need and how much product you’ll get. Whether you are converting between grams, moles, or even number of molecules, the method always relies on the balanced chemical equation.