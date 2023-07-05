Skip to main content
Genetics9. Mitosis and MeiosisDevelopment of Animal Gametes
Problem 17
Textbook Question

During oogenesis in an animal species with a haploid number of 6, one dyad undergoes nondisjunction during meiosis II. Following the second meiotic division, this dyad ends up intact in the ovum. How many chromosomes are present in (a) the mature ovum and (b) the second polar body? (c) Following fertilization by a normal sperm, what chromosome condition is created?

