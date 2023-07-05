If one follows 50 primary oocytes in an animal through their various stages of oogenesis, how many secondary oocytes would be formed? How many first polar bodies would be formed? How many ootids would be formed? If one follows 50 primary spermatocytes in an animal through their various stages of spermatogenesis, how many secondary spermatocytes would be formed? How many spermatids would be formed?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
28
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Gamete Development with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner