Genetics9. Mitosis and MeiosisDevelopment of Animal Gametes
Problem 24
Textbook Question

If one follows 50 primary oocytes in an animal through their various stages of oogenesis, how many secondary oocytes would be formed? How many first polar bodies would be formed? How many ootids would be formed? If one follows 50 primary spermatocytes in an animal through their various stages of spermatogenesis, how many secondary spermatocytes would be formed? How many spermatids would be formed?

Verified Solution
