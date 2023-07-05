Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics9. Mitosis and MeiosisMitosis
3:07 minutes
Problem 8
Textbook Question

Contrast telophase in plant and animal mitosis.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
53
Was this helpful?
9:46m

Watch next

Master Mitosis Steps with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:46
Mitosis Steps
Kylia Goodner
233
3
5
05:02
Mitosis Regulation
Kylia Goodner
106
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.