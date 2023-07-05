Skip to main content
Genetics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Kylia
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Genetics
9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Meiosis
Next problem
1:48 minutes
Problem 14
Textbook Question
Explain why meiosis leads to significant genetic variation while mitosis does not.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
64
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
5:30m
Watch next
Master
Meiosis Overview
with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
05:30
Meiosis Overview
Kylia Goodner
187
2
1
09:06
Meiosis Steps
Kylia Goodner
129
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.