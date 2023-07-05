A diploid cell contains three pairs of homologous chromosomes designated C1 and C2, M1 and M2, and S1 and S2. No crossing over occurs. What combinations of chromosomes are possible in (a) daughter cells following mitosis, (b) cells undergoing the first meiotic metaphase, (c) haploid cells following both divisions of meiosis?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
98
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner