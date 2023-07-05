For Problems 25–30, consider a diploid cell that contains three pairs of chromosomes designated AA, BB, and CC. Each pair contains a maternal and a paternal member (e.g., A^m and A^p). Using these designations, demonstrate your understanding of mitosis and meiosis by drawing chromatid combinations as requested. Be sure to indicate when chromatids are paired as a result of replication and/or synapsis. You may wish to use a large piece of brown manila wrapping paper or a cut-up paper grocery bag for this project and to work in partnership with another student. We recommend cooperative learning as an efficacious way to develop the skills you will need for solving the problems presented throughout this text.
Draw all possible combinations of chromatids during the early phases of anaphase in meiosis II.
