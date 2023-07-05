Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics9. Mitosis and MeiosisMeiosis
1:09 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook Question

Define and discuss these terms: (a) synapsis, (b) bivalents, (c) chiasmata, (d) crossing over, (e) chromomeres, (f) sister chromatids, (g) tetrads, (h) dyads, (i) monads.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
75
Was this helpful?
5:30m

Watch next

Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:30
Meiosis Overview
Kylia Goodner
187
2
1
09:06
Meiosis Steps
Kylia Goodner
129
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.