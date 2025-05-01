Multiple Choice
Which characteristics are likely associated with an enzyme isolated from a human stomach where conditions are strongly acidic?
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A lactase enzyme breaking down lactose sugar in the small intestine.
A DNA polymerase enzyme synthesizing new strands of DNA.
A lipase enzyme breaking down fats (lipids) in the small intestine.
A helicase enzyme unraveling DNA so it can be replicated.
All of the above.
Which characteristics are likely associated with an enzyme isolated from a human stomach where conditions are strongly acidic?
How does a noncompetitive inhibitor decrease the rate of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction?