The cell cycle is a crucial process that describes the series of events a cell undergoes from its formation to its division into two new cells. This cycle is divided into two major phases: interphase and the mitotic phase (M phase). Understanding these phases is essential for grasping how cells grow, replicate, and function.

Interphase, represented in orange, is the longest phase of the cell cycle and is characterized by a non-dividing state. During interphase, the cell engages in growth, DNA replication, and the production of organelles and enzymes necessary for its functions. Interphase is further divided into four sub-phases: G0, G1, S, and G2. The G1 phase involves cell growth and preparation for DNA synthesis, the S phase is where DNA replication occurs, and the G2 phase prepares the cell for mitosis.

The second major phase, the M phase, is depicted in blue and is the phase where cell division occurs. This phase includes mitosis, which is the process of separating the genetic material, and cytokinesis, which is the division of the cytoplasm to form two distinct cells. Mitosis itself consists of five sub-phases: prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. Each of these stages plays a critical role in ensuring that the genetic material is accurately distributed to the daughter cells.

In summary, the cell cycle encompasses the entire life of a cell, from its initial formation through interphase, where it prepares for division, to the M phase, where it divides into two new cells. Understanding these phases and their sub-phases is fundamental to the study of cellular biology and the mechanisms of life.