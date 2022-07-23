The central dogma of biology describes the unidirectional flow of biochemical information from DNA to protein, emphasizing that this process is one-directional, meaning information cannot flow back from protein to DNA. This flow occurs through two main processes: transcription and translation.

Transcription is the first step, where RNA is synthesized using DNA as a template. The specific type of RNA produced during this process is messenger RNA (mRNA). This step is crucial as it converts the genetic information stored in DNA into a format that can be read and used by the cell.

The second step, translation, involves the synthesis of proteins based on the information encoded in mRNA. During translation, the mRNA sequence is read by ribosomes, which assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain, ultimately forming a protein. Together, transcription and translation are often referred to as gene expression, as they are essential for the manifestation of genes into functional products, typically proteins.

It is also important to note that while DNA can be replicated—creating more DNA from existing DNA—there is a process known as reverse transcription. This process allows RNA to be used as a template to synthesize DNA, which is an exception to the typical flow described by the central dogma. However, the conversion of nucleic acids (DNA and RNA) into proteins is irreversible, meaning that once information is translated into protein, it cannot be converted back into nucleic acids.

In summary, the central dogma encapsulates the essential processes of transcription and translation, highlighting the flow of genetic information and the critical role of mRNA in protein synthesis. Understanding these processes is fundamental to grasping how genetic information is expressed in living organisms.