The discovery of the DNA structure is a pivotal moment in biology, significantly influenced by the work of several key scientists. In the early 1950s, Rosalind Franklin utilized a technique known as x-ray diffraction to analyze DNA, producing a crucial image known as Photo 51. This image revealed an x-ray diffraction pattern characterized by an 'X' shape, which provided strong evidence for the double helix structure of DNA. The interpretation of this data was complex and involved advanced mathematical concepts.

In 1953, scientists James Watson and Francis Crick built upon Franklin's findings, along with other existing knowledge, to describe DNA as a double helix composed of two antiparallel strands of nucleotides. The term "antiparallel" refers to the orientation of the strands, where one strand runs in the 5' to 3' direction while the other runs in the opposite 5' to 3' direction. This structural arrangement is essential for the function of DNA.

Watson and Crick also established the base pairing rules, which are fundamental to understanding DNA replication and function. According to these rules, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T) through hydrogen bonds, while cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). This specific pairing is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the genetic code during processes such as DNA replication.

The backbone of the DNA molecule consists of alternating sugar and phosphate groups, forming a structural framework that supports the nucleotide bases. As we continue to explore the details of DNA structure, it is important to remember these foundational concepts, as they will be essential for further studies in genetics and molecular biology.