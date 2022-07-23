Chemical reactions are fundamental processes that involve the making and breaking of chemical bonds, resulting in changes in matter. Each chemical reaction consists of two main components: reactants and products. Reactants are the starting materials, akin to ingredients in a recipe, while products are the substances formed at the end of the reaction.

In a typical representation of a chemical reaction, reactants are displayed on the left side of a reaction arrow, indicating their role as the initial substances. Conversely, products are shown on the right side, signifying the outcome of the reaction. This can be visualized as building blocks being broken down into smaller pieces on the left, which then come together to form a more complex structure on the right.

Understanding the distinction between reactants and products is crucial as it lays the groundwork for exploring various types of chemical reactions in greater detail. As you progress through your studies, you will have opportunities to practice identifying and working with these components in different chemical contexts.