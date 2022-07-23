Muscle tissue is primarily composed of muscle fibers, which are elongated cells known as myocytes. These myocytes contain multiple nuclei and are densely packed with myofibrils, the rod-like protein structures responsible for muscle contraction. Myofibrils are organized into functional units called sarcomeres, which are the basic contractile units of muscle. Each sarcomere contracts independently, contributing to the overall contraction of the myofibril.

The term "striated muscle" refers to skeletal and cardiac muscle, which exhibit a striped appearance due to the arrangement of sarcomeres. This striation is a result of the alternating patterns of thick and thin myofilaments within the sarcomeres. Thick filaments are primarily composed of myosin, while thin filaments are made of actin. The interaction between these filaments is crucial for muscle contraction, as they slide past each other during the contraction process.

Sarcomeres are delineated by structures known as Z discs (or Z lines), which anchor the myofilaments. The area between two Z discs constitutes one sarcomere. During contraction, the thick and thin filaments slide over one another, causing the sarcomere to shorten. This sliding mechanism is essential for muscle movement and is visually represented by the changes in distance between the filaments as they contract and relax.

In summary, the coordinated contraction of sarcomeres, facilitated by the sliding of actin and myosin filaments, is fundamental to the function of striated muscles, enabling various movements in the body.