Primates are a diverse group of mammals that include humans and our closest relatives, such as chimpanzees. They are distinguished by several key characteristics, including large brains and advanced visual systems, particularly governed by the occipital lobe in the brain, which is crucial for processing complex visual information. Additionally, primates exhibit strong parental care and intricate social behaviors, which are essential for their survival and development.

One notable feature of many primates is the presence of opposable thumbs, which allow for grasping and the use of tools. A fully opposable thumb can touch the tips of all four fingers, a trait seen in humans, gorillas, and chimpanzees. In contrast, gibbons and tarsiers have less developed opposable thumbs, limiting their ability to perform fine motor tasks.

Primates can be categorized into two main groups: prosimians and anthropoids (or simians). Prosimians, which include lemurs, lorises, and tarsiers, are considered more primitive and share traits with early primates. The term "pro" in prosimian signifies their earlier evolutionary status. On the other hand, anthropoids are larger-brained primates that encompass monkeys, apes, and humans. Within the anthropoids, there is a further classification known as hominids, or great apes, which includes gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, humans, and orangutans.

One significant aspect of human evolution is bipedalism, defined as the ability to walk on two hind limbs. Humans are unique among the great apes in being fully bipedal, while other great apes, such as chimpanzees and gorillas, primarily use their hands and feet for movement, exhibiting a more quadrupedal locomotion. Gibbons, while not classified as great apes, also display similar locomotion patterns, relying on all four limbs for movement.

This overview highlights the fascinating diversity and evolutionary adaptations of primates, showcasing their unique physical and behavioral traits that have allowed them to thrive in various environments.