The lymphatic system functions as a vital network of vessels, akin to the circulatory system, but instead of blood, it transports lymph—a clear fluid derived from interstitial fluid. This interstitial fluid surrounds and nourishes the cells in our body, and the lymphatic system plays a crucial role in collecting this fluid, which is essentially plasma that has leaked from blood vessels.

As lymph is collected, it travels through lymphatic vessels toward the heart. Along this journey, lymph passes through lymph nodes, which are essential organs of the lymphatic system located throughout the body. These nodes filter the lymph, ensuring that any pathogens or harmful substances are removed before the lymph re-enters the bloodstream. This filtration process is critical for maintaining immune health.

In addition to lymph nodes, the lymphatic system includes key organs such as the spleen and thymus, both of which contribute to immune function. The primary role of the lymphatic system is to drain excess plasma from interstitial fluid, filter it to eliminate potential threats, and ultimately return it to the circulatory system. This close association between lymphatic vessels and blood vessels facilitates the exchange of fluids, highlighting the interconnectedness of these two systems in maintaining homeostasis and supporting immune defense.