Eukaryotic gene regulation is crucial for enabling differential gene expression, a process that allows multicellular organisms to express genes differently across various cell types. Despite all cells in a multicellular organism sharing the same genome, or complete set of DNA, they exhibit distinct proteomes, which are the unique sets of proteins produced in each cell type. This variation in protein expression arises from the differential regulation of genes, leading to the development of diverse cell types.

For instance, liver cells and skin cells possess identical DNA, yet they express different genes, resulting in unique proteomes. This concept is illustrated by the development of a multicellular organism, which begins as a single eukaryotic cell that divides and differentiates into trillions of specialized cells. Each cell type, such as neurons, red blood cells, and kidney cells, retains the same genetic information but regulates gene expression differently, leading to the production of specific proteins that define their unique functions.

In summary, the ability of eukaryotic organisms to undergo differential gene expression is fundamental to their complexity and functionality. This process is facilitated by various forms of gene regulation, which will be explored in greater detail throughout the course. Understanding these mechanisms is essential for grasping how multicellular organisms develop and maintain their diverse cell types.