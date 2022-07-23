The nervous system is a complex network primarily composed of neurons, which are specialized cells responsible for transmitting signals throughout the body. Neurons play a crucial role in both sending and receiving electrical and chemical signals, facilitating communication within the body. In addition to neurons, glial cells, or glia, are essential components of the nervous system. While their primary functions include supporting and protecting neurons, much about their roles remains poorly understood, indicating that they may perform various critical tasks that are not yet fully recognized.

Neurons can be identified by their unique structure, which includes a cell body, dendrites, and an axon. Dendrites receive signals from other neurons, while the axon transmits signals away from the cell body. One type of glial cell, known as an astrocyte, has a star-like appearance due to its numerous extensions, which help maintain the environment around neurons and support their function.

The nervous system is divided into two main components: the central nervous system (CNS) and the peripheral nervous system (PNS). The CNS consists of the brain and spinal cord, which are responsible for processing and integrating information. In contrast, the PNS encompasses all the nerves that branch out from the spinal cord, connecting the CNS to the rest of the body. This division allows for a comprehensive communication network that is vital for bodily functions and responses.