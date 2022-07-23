Chordates are a diverse group of bilateral deuterostome animals characterized by four key features that must be present at some stage of their life cycle: the dorsal hollow nerve cord, the notochord, a postanal tail, and pharyngeal gill slits. The dorsal hollow nerve cord, which develops from the ectoderm, serves as a precursor to the central nervous system, eventually forming the brain and spinal cord in some species. The notochord, derived from the mesoderm, provides structural support and serves as an attachment point for muscles, facilitating movement.

The postanal tail extends beyond the anus and is a defining characteristic of chordates, while pharyngeal gill slits are openings that connect the pharynx to the external environment. Interestingly, humans exhibit these gill slits during fetal development, although they are lost before birth. This highlights that the defining features of chordates may only be present temporarily during their life cycle.

Among the non-vertebrate chordates are cephalochordates, such as lancelets, which resemble fish and utilize their pharyngeal gill slits for suspension feeding. They possess muscle attachments to the notochord, allowing them to swim effectively. Another group, the urochordates, includes tunicates, which exhibit chordate features only in their larval stage. As adults, tunicates lose these characteristics, leading to their unusual appearance. Despite their oddity, some tunicates are considered delicacies in certain cultures, such as sea pineapples in Japan, which are enjoyed despite their ammonia-like flavor when paired with sake.