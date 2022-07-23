The transformation of a small seed into a towering tree begins with the process of fertilization, where pollen grains deliver sperm to the ovule within a flower. This leads to embryogenesis, the development of the seed and the plant embryo. Following fertilization, the zygote forms, which subsequently divides into two daughter cells: the apical cell and the basal cell. The apical cell is crucial as it develops into a mass of cells that will differentiate into the primary meristems: the protoderm, ground meristem, and procambium, ultimately forming the plant embryo.

The basal cell, on the other hand, develops into a structure known as the suspensor, which provides support for the embryo, although only one cell from the suspensor contributes to the embryo itself. Within the embryonic plant, there are cotyledons, which are embryonic leaves. Plants are categorized based on the number of cotyledons they possess: monocots have one cotyledon (from the prefix "mono," meaning one), while eudicots have two cotyledons (with "eu" indicating true, thus referring to two true leaves).

Additionally, the embryonic plant includes the hypocotyl, which serves as the embryonic stem, and the radical, which is the embryonic root. The distinction between monocot and eudicot seeds can be observed through their cotyledons: monocots feature a single cotyledon, while eudicots have two. Other important seed structures include the seed coat, which protects the seed, and the endosperm, which provides essential nutrients for the developing embryo. Some plants also possess an epicotyl, an extension of the embryonic stem that grows above the cotyledons, becoming more visible as the plant sprouts.