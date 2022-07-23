Scientists propose that all life on Earth shares a common ancestor dating back approximately 4 billion years, which was already a complex organism with hundreds of genes, DNA, RNA, and ribosomes, and capable of performing a version of the Krebs cycle. The intriguing question arises: how did we transition from non-life to such complexity? This transition is crucial because it sets the stage for natural selection to act on living organisms, leading to the vast diversity of life we observe today.

To understand this progression, we explore the concept of abiotic synthesis, which refers to the formation of organic molecules from non-living precursors. Early Earth lacked biological molecules like proteins, so scientists theorize that simple compounds such as methane, water, ammonia, and carbon dioxide could combine under specific conditions to form organic molecules, including amino acids. One significant piece of evidence supporting this idea is the Miller-Urey experiment conducted in the 1950s, which demonstrated that amino acids could form under conditions mimicking early Earth, even though the exact chemistry used has since been refined.

However, life is not merely composed of amino acids; it requires larger macromolecules like proteins. These macromolecules arise when smaller molecules, such as nucleotides (the building blocks of nucleic acids like DNA and RNA), polymerize abiotically. This process can occur in environments such as hot, drying sand or clay, where the right conditions facilitate the formation of these larger structures.

Next, we consider the formation of cells, which are essential for life. Protocells, or precursors to true cells, can form spontaneously as membrane-bound vesicles. These vesicles, composed of phospholipids, can encapsulate macromolecules and exhibit basic forms of reproduction by splitting into smaller vesicles. While these vesicles are not alive, they create an environment where unique chemical processes can occur, resembling early life forms.

A critical component of life is the presence of self-replicating molecules. It is believed that early life did not start with DNA but rather with RNA. RNA is unique because it can act as a catalyst, speeding up chemical reactions, and can also store genetic information. The concept of ribozymes—RNA molecules that can catalyze reactions—supports the hypothesis of an "RNA world," where early life was based on RNA. Over time, DNA likely evolved as a more stable means of storing genetic information, allowing for the long-term preservation of genetic material.

These potential steps, while not definitively proven, provide a framework for understanding how life could have emerged from non-life. By testing these hypotheses, scientists can piece together the processes that may have led to the first living organisms, setting the stage for natural selection to drive the evolution of life as we know it today.