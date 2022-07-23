DNA sequencing is the process of determining the complete sequence of nucleotides in a DNA molecule, which can involve sequencing either small fragments or the entire genome of an organism. Each organism has a unique genome, and sequencing can be instrumental in identifying specific species. For instance, sequencing the genome of a bacterial species can help scientists accurately identify that bacterium.

In the context of DNA sequencing, special nucleotides known as dideoxynucleotides play a crucial role. These nucleotides are integral to certain DNA sequencing techniques due to their unique properties, which will be explored in further detail in subsequent lessons. Understanding the function and application of dideoxynucleotides is essential for grasping the intricacies of DNA sequencing.

As we progress through the course, students will have opportunities to practice these concepts and deepen their understanding of DNA sequencing, reinforcing the importance of this technique in molecular biology and genetics.