Nonvascular plants, also known as bryophytes, encompass mosses, liverworts, and hornworts. These plants are characterized by the absence of vascular tissue, which is typically reinforced with lignin. Instead, some may possess transport tissues that utilize cellulose for structural support. Bryophytes are part of the larger group called Embryophytes, which includes all types of plants, with vascular plants forming a distinct lineage.

The life cycle of nonvascular plants is dominated by the gametophyte stage, contrasting with later plant lineages that exhibit a sporophyte-dominant life cycle. Bryophytes are homosporous, producing spores of a single type. Some species, such as certain mosses, have separate male and female gametophytes, while others may have bisexual gametophytes, containing both male and female reproductive structures within the same plant.

In the moss life cycle, spores develop into gametophytes through mitosis. The male gametophyte produces sperm in structures called antheridia, while the female gametophyte produces eggs in archegonia. Water is essential for the sperm to reach the egg, leading to fertilization and the formation of a diploid zygote. This zygote then develops into an embryo, which will grow into the sporophyte generation. The sporophyte consists of a sporangium that produces haploid spores through meiosis, completing the cycle as these spores give rise to new gametophytes.

Key concepts to remember include the necessity of water for fertilization, the roles of antheridia and archegonia in reproduction, and the distinction between haploid (n) gametophytes and the diploid (2n) zygote. This alteration of generations is fundamental to understanding the reproductive strategies of nonvascular plants.