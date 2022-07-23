Digestion in humans and other mammals is a complex process that occurs across multiple organs, beginning in the mouth. Here, food undergoes mechanical digestion, which breaks it down into smaller pieces, increasing the surface area for more efficient chemical digestion later on. Salivary glands play a crucial role by releasing saliva, a mixture of water, mucus, and enzymes. One key enzyme in saliva is salivary amylase, which initiates the breakdown of carbohydrates into smaller units such as maltose and dextrins. Maltose consists of two glucose molecules linked together, while dextrins are shorter chains of glucose units.

Mucus, produced from glycoproteins, lubricates the food bolus— the ball of chewed food that is swallowed—making it easier to move through the digestive tract. In addition to salivary amylase, saliva also contains lingual lipase, an enzyme that begins the digestion of fats. This enzyme is secreted from glands in the tongue, highlighting the mouth's role in both carbohydrate and fat digestion.

Once the food is chewed and formed into a bolus, it travels through the pharynx, which connects the mouth to the esophagus. The esophagus is a muscular tube that transports the bolus to the stomach. This movement is aided by gravity and a process called peristalsis, which involves rhythmic contractions of smooth muscle that push the bolus downward. It's important to note that the esophagus and the trachea (windpipe) share a common area, which can lead to the uncomfortable experience of food or liquid entering the windpipe.

Some birds have a specialized structure called a crop, an enlargement of the esophagus that serves as a storage area for food. This adaptation allows birds to consume large amounts of food and later regurgitate it for their young, showcasing the diversity of digestive adaptations across species.