Energy is fundamentally defined as the ability to perform work, which in biological contexts refers to the transfer of energy that results in an overall change within a living system. In this exploration of energy, two primary types are essential to understand: potential energy and kinetic energy.

Potential energy is the stored energy that has the capacity to do work or induce change. This form of energy can manifest in various ways, with gravitational potential energy being a prominent example. Gravitational potential energy is present when an object is elevated in a gravitational field, such as a biker at the top of a hill. Although the biker is stationary, they possess significant gravitational potential energy due to their height.

Another form of potential energy is chemical potential energy, which is stored in the bonds of chemical compounds. A classic example of this is glucose, a common sugar that serves as a vital energy source in biological systems.

On the other hand, kinetic energy is defined as the energy of motion. Any object in motion, including a biker coasting down a hill or the muscle contractions involved in physical activities, possesses kinetic energy. As the biker descends the hill, the gravitational potential energy is converted into kinetic energy, illustrating the dynamic interplay between these two energy forms. When the biker reaches the bottom, their gravitational potential energy decreases, while their kinetic energy increases due to their motion.

In summary, understanding the distinction between potential energy, which is stored and ready to be converted into work, and kinetic energy, which is actively in motion, is crucial for grasping the principles of energy in biological systems. This foundational knowledge will be built upon in subsequent discussions and applications.