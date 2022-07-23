The flow of energy and nutrients through the biosphere is a complex process that heavily relies on the roles of bacteria and archaea, particularly in the nitrogen cycle. Prokaryotes are essential for nitrogen fixation, a process where atmospheric nitrogen gas (N 2 ), which constitutes about 70% of the air we breathe, is converted into usable forms such as ammonium or nitrogen dioxide. This conversion is crucial because it allows other organisms, including plants and animals, to access nitrogen, which is vital for life. The entire nitrogen cycle hinges on the ability of these microorganisms to perform this function, making them the primary drivers of nitrogen availability on Earth.

In addition to the nitrogen cycle, prokaryotes also play a significant role in the carbon cycle. They act as decomposers, breaking down organic matter and facilitating the recycling of carbon throughout the ecosystem. Furthermore, photosynthetic bacteria, such as cyanobacteria, have historically contributed to the production of atmospheric oxygen, shaping the planet's environment over billions of years.

Prokaryotes also influence the internal environments of various organisms, including humans and ruminants like cows. Methanogens, a type of archaea, assist in the digestion of food in these animals. Recent research has highlighted the intricate relationship between humans and their gut bacteria, revealing that these microorganisms not only aid in digestion but may also impact brain function and overall health. The sheer number of bacterial cells residing in the human body exceeds the number of human cells, underscoring their importance in maintaining life.

In summary, the contributions of bacteria and archaea to nutrient cycles and their symbiotic relationships with larger organisms illustrate their fundamental role in sustaining life on Earth. Their functions in nitrogen fixation, carbon cycling, and human health exemplify the interconnectedness of life forms within the biosphere.