The nervous system is fundamentally divided into two main components: the central nervous system (CNS) and the peripheral nervous system (PNS). The CNS consists of the brain and spinal cord, while the PNS encompasses all other neural elements. Within these systems, tissues are classified as either gray matter or white matter, a distinction based on their composition. Gray matter primarily contains neuron cell bodies, giving it a darker appearance, whereas white matter is composed of myelinated axons, which appear white due to the fatty myelin sheath surrounding them.

In the brain, gray matter is predominantly located on the outer surface, while white matter is found deeper within. Conversely, in the spinal cord, the arrangement is reversed: gray matter is situated internally, and white matter surrounds it. This structural organization is essential for the functioning of the nervous system, facilitating communication between different regions.

Within the CNS, axons are often bundled together into structures known as tracts. In contrast, when these axons are found in the PNS, they are referred to as nerves. This distinction is primarily terminological, as both serve similar functions in transmitting signals throughout the body.

The brain contains cavities called ventricles, which produce cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) that bathes and protects the brain and spinal cord. The spinal cord also features a central canal, a small hollow tube that runs through its length. The CNS is critically important as it acts as the command center of the body, necessitating protection from potential toxins and pathogens. This is achieved through the blood-brain barrier, a selective permeability barrier formed by astrocytes, a type of glial cell. This barrier regulates the exchange of substances between the blood and the extracellular fluid of the CNS, ensuring a stable environment for neural function.

The PNS extends throughout the body, consisting of nerves and ganglia. Nerves are bundles of axons, while ganglia are clusters of neuron cell bodies located outside the CNS. A notable example of ganglia in the PNS is the dorsal root ganglia, which are situated alongside the spinal cord and play a crucial role in sensory processing. The PNS forms a complex network that connects the CNS to limbs and organs, facilitating communication and coordination across the entire body.