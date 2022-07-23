Enzymes are essential biological molecules that function as catalysts, meaning they accelerate chemical reactions without being consumed in the process. This characteristic allows enzymes to remain unchanged after the reaction, enabling them to participate in multiple reactions over time. In the absence of enzymes, chemical reactions occur at a significantly slower rate, which is not conducive to sustaining life.

To illustrate the difference, consider a chemical reaction with and without an enzyme. In a non-enzymatic reaction, the reactants slowly convert into products, while in an enzymatic reaction, the presence of an enzyme dramatically increases the reaction rate, allowing the same reactants to be transformed into products much more quickly.

In enzymatic reactions, the reactants are specifically referred to as substrates. This terminology highlights the involvement of an enzyme in the reaction. While substrates and reactants essentially refer to the same components of a chemical reaction, the term "substrates" indicates that an enzyme is facilitating the process.

Understanding the role of enzymes and substrates is crucial as we explore more complex biochemical processes. Enzymes not only speed up reactions but also play a vital role in various metabolic pathways, making them fundamental to life.