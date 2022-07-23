Terrestrial biomes are expansive regions on Earth characterized by distinct climates, dominant plant life (flora), and typical animal life (fauna). These biomes, found specifically on land, are primarily defined by their climate and vegetation. Each biome hosts unique ecosystems, meaning that while biomes may share similarities across different continents, they are not identical. For instance, deserts, which are highlighted in yellow on world maps, exhibit common traits such as low precipitation, yet the specific flora and fauna can vary significantly. The Sahara Desert in North Africa is home to camels, while deserts in North America do not have this species.

It is also crucial to understand that the boundaries between biomes are not as clear-cut as they may appear on maps. Instead, they transition gradually into one another, forming what is known as an ecotone. An ecotone is a transitional zone between two or more biomes, often displaying mixed characteristics of the neighboring biomes. This gradual blending complicates the determination of precise biome boundaries, leading to variations in biome maps.

As we progress through the course, we will explore each terrestrial biome in detail, examining their unique features and ecosystems. This foundational understanding of biomes will enhance our appreciation of the diversity of life on Earth.