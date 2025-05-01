Based on the simplified tree below, identify which node represents the most recent common ancestor between pears and cucumbers.
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
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- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
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Which statement would be supported by the concept of common descent?
Adaptations allow species to survive well in the environments in which they live.
Many similarities between species exist because they were inherited from the same ancestor.
Organisms that reproduce the most are considered to be the most fit in an evolutionary context.
Species change over time in response to environmental pressures.
Which of the following statements is FALSE based on the simplified phylogenetic tree shown?
Dog breeds are defined by denoting breed standards, a list of agreed-upon traits that individuals of that breed should possess (such as size, coat, coloring, temperament, etc.). Dog shows rank dogs based on their adherence to these breed standards. Based on this information, which statement about dog breeds below is correct?
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
In tree thinking, species are organized from low complexity to high complexity.