How do mass extinctions differ from background extinctions?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells2h 55m
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance2h 53m
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA4h 19m
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled55m
- 12. DNA Technology33m
- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
- 16. The Evolution of Plants and Fungi1h 58m
- 17. The Evolution of Animals3h 25m
- 18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere2h 3m
- 19. Population Ecology2h 9m
- 20. Communities and Ecosystems4h 29m
- 21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function2h 17m
- 22. Nutrition and Digestion1h 2m
- 23. Circulation and Respiration1h 46m
- 24. The Body's Defenses1h 14m
- 25. Hormones1h 4m
- 26. Reproduction and Development1h 2m
- 27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems2h 57m
- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
14. How Biological Diversity Evolves
Mass Extinctions
Multiple Choice
During the late Pleistocene, between 50,000 and 10,000 years ago, about 65% of megafauna species (animals with mass over 44 kg, or 100 lb) went extinct around the world. Australia and the Americas had the highest megafauna extinction rates with 100% of mammals over 1000 kg (~2,200 lbs) going extinct. Many scientists consider these extinctions as the leading edge of the world’s 6th major extinction event. If the causes of the late Pleistocene extinctions and the causes of the 6th major extinction event are linked, which of the following statements about the Pleistocene extinctions is most likely true?
A
Volcanic activity in South America led to widespread ocean acidification.
B
Modern humans moved into new areas at the end of the Pleistocene, notably into Australia and the Americas.
C
A large asteroid impact in what is today Northern Canada occurred during the late Pleistocene.
D
An adaptive radiation of new species forced these resident species into extinction.
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