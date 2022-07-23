Multiple Choice
In an experiment to test the effect of temperature on bacterial reproduction rate, temperature would be the:
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In an experiment to test the effect of temperature on bacterial reproduction rate, temperature would be the:
The temperature at which an alligator's egg is incubated will determine the sex of the offspring. The dependent and the independent variables in this experiment are ________.
A scientist wants to study the effects of nitrogen on wheat plants. They set up an experiment with 4 groups of plants: group A gets 20 pounds of nitrogen per acre, group B gets 40 pounds per acre, group C gets 60 pounds per acre, and group D gets 0 pounds per acre. Which of the following is the control group? Is it a positive or negative control group?