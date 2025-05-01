Which of the following occurs in a country that is going through demographic transition?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells2h 55m
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance2h 53m
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA4h 19m
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled55m
- 12. DNA Technology33m
- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
- 16. The Evolution of Plants and Fungi1h 58m
- 17. The Evolution of Animals3h 25m
- 18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere2h 3m
- 19. Population Ecology2h 9m
- 20. Communities and Ecosystems4h 29m
- 21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function2h 17m
- 22. Nutrition and Digestion1h 2m
- 23. Circulation and Respiration1h 46m
- 24. The Body's Defenses1h 14m
- 25. Hormones1h 4m
- 26. Reproduction and Development1h 2m
- 27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems2h 57m
- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
19. Population Ecology
Human Population Growth
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The USA currently has one of the highest per capita ecological footprints of any country in the world. Which of the following steps can be taken to reduce the USA’s ecological footprint?
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Suppose it’s now the year 2100, the human population size has soared to 10.7 billion, and technology advancements allowed us to increase the biologically productive global hectares to 35 billion gha. Considering this, what would be the maximum sustainable per capita ecological footprint? If the actual per capita ecological footprint is estimated to be 3.00 gha per person, what could all of this imply about the Earth’s carrying capacity for humans?
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