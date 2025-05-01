Mendel found that green pea pod color (y) was recessive to yellow pea pod color (Y). For the cross Yy × yy, what percentage of offspring are expected to be yellow?
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A female dog with black fur (Ff) mates with a male dog that also has black fur (Ff). Determine the possible genotypes and phenotypes of their puppies using a Punnett Square. Black fur (F) is dominant to grey fur (f).
a) # of possible Genotypes:
FF: ________
Ff: ________
ff: _________
b) % of possible Phenotypes:
Black fur: __________
Grey fur: ___________
Calculate the probability of 2 heterozygous (Rr) parents having 3 homozygous recessive (rr) offspring.
A blue-eyed female that is homozygous recessive and a brown-eyed male that is heterozygous mate, producing two offspring. What is the probability that one child will have blue eyes AND one will have brown eyes? (Eye color is controlled by a single gene).
A homozygous dominant male has a child with a heterozygous female. What is the probability that the child will have the same genotype as its father OR its mother?