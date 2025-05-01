Multiple Choice
The cells of multicellular organisms use a variety of molecules as signals which are
5
views
Are necessary for signals to cross the membrane.
Include the intracellular events caused by a signal binding to a receptor.
Include the extracellular events caused by a signal binding to a receptor.
Carry a signaling molecule to the nucleus of a cell.
The cells of multicellular organisms use a variety of molecules as signals which are
Which of the following is likely to be a response by a receptor protein to an approaching signal molecule?