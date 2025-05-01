Multiple Choice
Of the following four observations, three were made by and strongly influenced Charles Darwin. Which observation was made by and influenced Alfred Russel Wallace?
5
views
He ignored the letter and quickly published his own short paper.
He immediately published his book “On the Origin of Species”.
He quickly published his own paper jointly with Wallace’s letter.
He published the letter from Wallace first, and waited to publish his ideas until he had finished his book “On the Origin of Species”.