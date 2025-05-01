What is the reason that moderate levels of disturbance foster the highest diversity in a community?
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells2h 55m
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance2h 53m
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA4h 19m
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled55m
- 12. DNA Technology33m
- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
- 16. The Evolution of Plants and Fungi1h 58m
- 17. The Evolution of Animals3h 25m
- 18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere2h 3m
- 19. Population Ecology2h 9m
- 20. Communities and Ecosystems4h 29m
- 21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function2h 17m
- 22. Nutrition and Digestion1h 2m
- 23. Circulation and Respiration1h 46m
- 24. The Body's Defenses1h 14m
- 25. Hormones1h 4m
- 26. Reproduction and Development1h 2m
- 27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems2h 57m
- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
Which of the following statements most accurately describes ecological succession?
The population of predators and prey increase & decrease in cycles.
The species that make up the community gradually change over time as the environment changes.
The diversity of a community increases over time.
A stable, unchanging community that changes due to a severe disturbance.
Listed below are 4 stages of ecological succession in Glacier Bay, Alaska. However, they are in the wrong order. Select the answer option that puts these events in the correct chronological order.
I. The area is invaded by alder trees, which grow up to 9 meters tall.
II. Small flowers (dryas) begin to dominate the plant community.
III. Over hundreds of years, large trees such as spruce & hemlock become the dominant vegetation.
IV. Glacier ice melts, exposing bare rock with no living organisms. Mosses & liverworts colonize this area.
Match the following terms to each of the scenarios below:
◆ Facilitation ◆ Tolerance ◆ Inhibition
1. Large trees create large, shaded areas, making it difficult for photosynthetic organisms to thrive.
2. Presence of alder plants increases nitrogen content in soil, allowing willow & poplar seedlings to thrive.
3. The early growth of algae in a community has no significant impact on the future presence of birds.