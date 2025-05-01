Multiple Choice
The scientist/s that was/were given credit for first determining the structure of DNA is/are:
5
views
It allows variable width of the DNA double helix.
It permits complementary base pairing.
It determines the tertiary structure of the DNA molecule.
It determines the type of protein produced from the DNA.
The scientist/s that was/were given credit for first determining the structure of DNA is/are:
The scientist/s that used x-ray diffraction to help reveal the structure of DNA is/are: