According to the diagram, which of the following countries has the greatest human population density?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Essential Chemistry for Biology2h 43m
- 3. The Molecules of Life2h 18m
- 4. A Tour of the Cell2h 7m
- 5. The Working Cell1h 29m
- 6. Cellular Respiration: Obtaining Energy from Food1h 8m
- 7. Photosynthesis: Using Light to Make Food1h 44m
- 8. Cellular Reproduction: Cells from Cells2h 55m
- 9. Patterns of Inheritance2h 53m
- 10. The Structure and Function of DNA4h 19m
- 11. How Genes Are Controlled55m
- 12. DNA Technology33m
- 13. How Populations Evolve6h 12m
- 14. How Biological Diversity Evolves3h 27m
- 15. The Evolution of Microbial Life2h 8m
- 16. The Evolution of Plants and Fungi1h 58m
- 17. The Evolution of Animals3h 25m
- 18. An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere2h 3m
- 19. Population Ecology2h 9m
- 20. Communities and Ecosystems4h 29m
- 21. Unifying Concepts of Animal Structure and Function2h 17m
- 22. Nutrition and Digestion1h 2m
- 23. Circulation and Respiration1h 46m
- 24. The Body's Defenses1h 14m
- 25. Hormones1h 4m
- 26. Reproduction and Development1h 2m
- 27. Nervous, Sensory, and Locomotor Systems2h 57m
- 28. The Life of a Flowering Plant1h 50m
- 29. The Working Plant2h 33m
19. Population Ecology
Population Ecology
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true?
A
Immigration & emigration only affect local populations, while birth & death affect local & global populations.
B
Birth & immigration always increase a population’s size.
C
Death & emigration always decrease a population’s size.
D
All of the above are true.
0 Comments
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
To calculate the population density of people in Florida, you would need to know:
4
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose a population of rabbits in a forest has an initial population of 500. Over the course of one year, 200 new rabbits are born, and 150 rabbits die. Additionally, 20 rabbits emigrate out of the forest and 50 rabbits immigrate into the forest. What is the population size at the end of the year?
5
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following factors directly impacts the population of rabbits in a meadow?
4
views