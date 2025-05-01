Gia and Kojo collect a sample of beetles to calculate the frequency for the W allele. After genotyping the individuals in their sample, they count the following genotypes:

WW: 50

Ww: 170

ww: 120





Gia calculates the frequency by taking: W = 50 + 50 + 170 680 W=\(\frac{50+50+170}{680}\)





Kojo calculates the frequency by taking: W = 2 ( 50 ) + 170 50 + 170 + 120 W=\(\frac{2\left(50\right)+170}{50+170+120}\)





Who calculated the frequency incorrectly, and what was their mistake?